Thousands Rally Outside UN Headquarters as Somaliland Leaders Press for Recognition

By: Mohamed Duale
NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Horndiplomat) — Thousands of Somalilanders gathered near United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday to demand international recognition, joined by senior officials as world leaders met for the UN General Assembly’s high-level week.
The rally at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza brought together members of the Somaliland diaspora from the United States and Canada, the speaker of Somaliland’s House of Representatives and government officials.
“We are here today to demand our undeniable right, the fact that Somaliland is an independent country,” Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden Bakaal told the crowd.
“We have never been part of Somalia,” Bakaal said, adding that Somaliland had never joined Somalia’s federal system.
“It’s time for the United Nations to look at Somaliland,” he said. “You can deny for so long, but you cannot deny forever.”
Bakaal said recognition would contribute to peace and stability across the region.
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