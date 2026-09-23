Somaliland President Meets Israeli UN Envoy Ahead of New York Recognition Rally

By
Mohamed Duale
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Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), left, poses with Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, during their meeting in New York on September 23, 2026.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), left, poses with Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, during their meeting in New York on September 23, 2026.

By: Mohamed Duale

NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, met Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, in New York on Tuesday, a day before a planned rally near UN headquarters calling for wider recognition of Somaliland. The meeting took place during the UN General Assembly’s high-level week.

The two discussed strengthening relations between Somaliland and Israel and expanding cooperation, according to a statement from the Somaliland presidency. The presidency said the talks covered regional security, maritime trade, economic development, technology, water, agriculture and investment.

Irro thanked Israel for formally recognising Somaliland as an independent state on December 26, 2025. He described the decision as a milestone in Somaliland’s efforts to gain wider diplomatic recognition. Israel’s foreign ministry has confirmed that the two sides agreed to mutual recognition and full diplomatic relations on that date.

The Somaliland presidency said Danon welcomed the growing relationship and expressed support for closer cooperation. Israeli media reported that Danon also voiced hope Somaliland would one day have a vote at the United Nations.

The meeting preceded a Somaliland Recognition Rally planned for Wednesday, September 23, at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza near UN headquarters. Somaliland’s representative to the United States, Bashir Goth, announced the rally during a diaspora event in Washington and called on Somalilanders to attend. The demonstration is separate from the General Assembly’s official proceedings.

Irro travelled to New York after meetings in Washington aimed at strengthening Somaliland’s ties with U.S. policymakers. Israel became the first UN member state to recognise Somaliland after it restored its sovereignty in 1991. Somaliland continues to seek wider recognition.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat  News Desk)

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