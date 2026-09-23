Somaliland President Meets Israeli UN Envoy Ahead of New York Recognition Rally

By: Mohamed Duale
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, met Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, in New York on Tuesday, a day before a planned rally near UN headquarters calling for wider recognition of Somaliland. The meeting took place during the UN General Assembly’s high-level week.
The two discussed strengthening relations between Somaliland and Israel and expanding cooperation, according to a statement from the Somaliland presidency. The presidency said the talks covered regional security, maritime trade, economic development, technology, water, agriculture and investment.
Irro thanked Israel for formally recognising Somaliland as an independent state on December 26, 2025. He described the decision as a milestone in Somaliland’s efforts to gain wider diplomatic recognition. Israel’s foreign ministry has confirmed that the two sides agreed to mutual recognition and full diplomatic relations on that date.
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