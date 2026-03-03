Taiwan’s Taoyuan City Donates Three Ambulances to Hargeisa, Boosting Emergency Services

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, March 3 (Horndiplomat) – Taiwan’s Taoyuan City on Tuesday donated three ambulances to Hargeisa City, a move aimed at strengthening emergency medical services in Somaliland’s rapidly growing capital and further deepening ties between Taiwan and Somaliland.

The ambulances were formally handed over during a ceremony attended by Somaliland officials, municipal authorities and representatives from Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland, Allen Lou, said the donation comes at a critical time as Hargeisa continues to expand both in population and geographic size.

“Ramadan Mubarak! It is a great pleasure to be on this meaningful occasion to hand over three ambulances donated by Taoyuan City Taiwan to Hargeisa City Somaliland,” Lou said.

He noted that Hargeisa, now home to more than one million residents, faces increasing pressure on public services, particularly healthcare and emergency response.

“With the urban sprawl of Hargeisa expanding year after year, the population in the city is also growing fast. Therefore, medical mobility for more than a million city dwellers in Hargeisa is a priority issue,” Lou said. “Ambulances play a vital part in responding to patients in need of emergency medical services. The timely support of these three fairly used ambulances will surely boost medical mobility in Hargeisa and contribute to the wellbeing of its people.”

Hargeisa Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Moge welcomed the donation and expressed appreciation to Taiwan for its continued support.

“We thank the Government of Taiwan for this valuable support. These vehicles will strengthen emergency medical services and the lifesaving response for the people of Hargeisa,” Mayor Moge said.

Municipal officials said the ambulances will be deployed across different districts of the capital to improve response times, particularly in newly developed and densely populated areas.

Ambassador Lou added that the initiative reflects expanding cooperation between local governments in Taiwan and Somaliland.

“I am convinced that these three ambulances will build a bridge between Taoyuan City Taiwan and Hargeisa City Somaliland, paving the way for inter-city partnership,” he said. “It will definitely further deepen and strengthen the bilateral ties between Taiwan and Somaliland.”

Taiwan and Somaliland established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020, and cooperation has since broadened to include healthcare, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

The ambulance donation marks the latest step in strengthening practical cooperation between the two sides, as both continue to emphasize partnership at both national and municipal levels.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)

