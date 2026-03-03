Taiwan’s Taoyuan City Donates Three Ambulances to Hargeisa, Boosting Emergency Services

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 3 (Horndiplomat) – Taiwan’s Taoyuan City on Tuesday donated three ambulances to Hargeisa City, a move aimed at strengthening emergency medical services in Somaliland’s rapidly growing capital and further deepening ties between Taiwan and Somaliland.
The ambulances were formally handed over during a ceremony attended by Somaliland officials, municipal authorities and representatives from Taiwan.
Taiwan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland, Allen Lou, said the donation comes at a critical time as Hargeisa continues to expand both in population and geographic size.
“Ramadan Mubarak! It is a great pleasure to be on this meaningful occasion to hand over three ambulances donated by Taoyuan City Taiwan to Hargeisa City Somaliland,” Lou said.
He noted that Hargeisa, now home to more than one million residents, faces increasing pressure on public services, particularly healthcare and emergency response.
“With the urban sprawl of Hargeisa expanding year after year, the population in the city is also growing fast. Therefore, medical mobility for more than a million city dwellers in Hargeisa is a priority issue,” Lou said. “Ambulances play a vital part in responding to patients in need of emergency medical services. The timely support of these three fairly used ambulances will surely boost medical mobility in Hargeisa and contribute to the wellbeing of its people.”
