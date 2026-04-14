Taiwan President Lai’s visit to Eswatini at end of April announced

The Presidential Office said President Lai Ching-te will lead a delegation to Eswatini April 22-26 to mark the 58th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and underscore Taiwan’s commitment to implementing the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project.

PO Spokesperson Karen Kuo made the announcement during a news conference April 13 organized by the PO, saying that the visit was expected to focus on collaborations furthering security goals as well as digital and economic prosperity. She added that Taiwan is committed to using its technological expertise to help Eswatini develop smart medicine and telemedicine systems.

Kuo mentioned that Eswatini’s membership in the Southern African Customs Union and African Continental Free Trade Area are important factors in its stable investment climate. She added that an industry innovation park that will facilitate the integration of Taiwanese businesses with the African market and create job opportunities in Eswatini is in the planning stages and will be integrated into the campus of the Royal Science and Technology Park.

Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu also spoke at the news conference to share that the president’s itinerary would include celebratory events marking King Mswati III’s birthday and the 40th anniversary of his coronation, as well as a meeting with Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala. He also said Lai would sign a joint communique and witness the inking of a customs agreement between the foreign ministers of both countries, among other ceremonies and events. (POC-E)

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