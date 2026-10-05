Taiwan Marks 115th National Day in Somaliland

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland, Oct 5 — Taiwan marked its 115th National Day in Somaliland on Monday, with senior officials from both sides praising their democratic ties and highlighting expanding cooperation in maritime security, healthcare, technology and disaster management.
The event brought together Somaliland government officials, diplomats and other guests ahead of Taiwan’s official National Day on Oct. 10, known as “Double Tenth Day.”
Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland Allen C. Lou said Taiwan’s democratic development and economic transformation showed that democracy could serve as a foundation for peace and prosperity.
“Taiwan has shown the world that democracy is more than a treasured value. It is a cornerstone of lasting world peace and prosperity,” Lou said.
Lou said 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of Taiwan’s first direct presidential election and said commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights had become increasingly important amid the expansion of authoritarianism.
“Taiwan’s democratic achievements have won international recognition,” Lou said.
He said Taiwan had used its technological and economic strengths to establish a major role in semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains, strengthening its position as a partner for other democracies.
Lou also cited President Lai Ching-te’s vision of building a “democratic, peaceful, and prosperous new Taiwan,” saying Taipei was determined to uphold democracy and peace while working with international partners.
Somaliland Officials Praise Taiwan Ties
Speaking on behalf of Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Director General Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan congratulated Taiwan on its National Day and drew parallels between the democratic experiences of Somaliland and Taiwan.
“Two peoples. Two continents. One conviction: that a nation’s legitimacy comes from the voice of its people,” Hassan said.
“Taiwan has shown that a democracy, built patiently, can thrive and prosper. Somaliland is walking the same road. And as two democracies, we do not walk it alone. We walk it together.”
Hassan said Taiwan’s democratic transformation resonated with Somaliland because of its own experience of building democratic institutions.
“Today, Taiwan stands as one of the most vibrant democracies in Asia. And its journey speaks to us, because we know that road,” he said.
He concluded his remarks by reaffirming ties between Hargeisa and Taipei.
“Long live Taiwan’s democracy. Long live the friendship between the Republic of Somaliland and Taiwan,” Hassan said.
Somaliland Presidency Minister Khadar Hussein Abdi also addressed the event, congratulating Taiwan and its people on the National Day and praising relations between Somaliland and Taiwan.
Somaliland Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab also spoke at the celebration, congratulating Taiwan and highlighting the relationship between the two sides.
Taiwan Highlights Expanding Cooperation
Lou singled out maritime security as one of the areas of expanding cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.
Taiwan funded the Red Sea Fusion Centre project, which Lou said was aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and creating a multilateral framework for cooperation with like-minded partners.
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