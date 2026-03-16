Somaliland Young Man Refuses to Give Up After Years of Illness, Shares His Story With the World

Hargeisa, Somaliland – A young Somaliland writer has issued an emotional appeal to the global community, sharing the story of more than a decade of illness, endurance and determination through a book he wrote about his life struggles.
Farhan Sa’eed Mohamed Walhad, who has battled serious health complications since 2014, says he turned his painful experiences into a book titled “QUUSDIID,” a Somali phrase that translates roughly to “Refused to Give Up.”
The book, he says, is not simply a personal memoir but a message of resilience and perseverance in the face of overwhelming hardship.
“I have lived with these painful conditions for many years,” Farxaan said in a message shared with Horn Diplomat. “Day and night I feel the suffering these illnesses bring.”
A Decade of Illness
According to Farxaan, his health problems began in 2014, when he developed a serious illness affecting his right testicle, which eventually lost its function.
Years later, in 2017, another illness struck his left testicle, which had been compensating for the first. Doctors, he says, told him the condition could only be treated through surgery.
But the challenges did not end there.
In 2021, Farxaan says he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a lifelong condition that requires regular insulin treatment. However, he explains that the disease remains difficult to control and continues to affect his daily life.
Alongside these illnesses, he says he has endured long periods of insomnia and other health complications, which have taken a significant physical and emotional toll.
During a medical consultation in Addis Ababa in 2024, Farxaan says an Ethiopian doctor confirmed that his right testicle had permanently lost its function, while the remaining one could potentially still be saved through surgery.
Turning Pain into a Message
After years of struggling with illness and hardship, Farxaan decided to transform his experiences into a written work.
The result was QUUSDIID, a book that documents the painful events of his life over the past twelve years.
The title reflects his determination to continue fighting despite the obstacles he has faced.
“QUUSDIID carries a message,” Farxaan said in a message shared with Horn Diplomat. “It tells the story of patience, struggle and the strength needed to continue living despite hardship.”
A Call for Compassion
Farxaan says the book is currently the only resource he has, and he hopes its distribution will help him raise funds for the medical treatment he urgently needs.
“I am not asking for worldly wealth,” Farxaan said. “What I need most is help to restore my health.”
He has called on people around the world, humanitarian individuals and people of goodwill everywhere to support him by purchasing and sharing the book so that its message can reach a wider audience.
Farxaan believes that if people understand the hardships he has endured, they may feel moved to help him regain his health and continue his life.
“Anyone whose heart is guided by humanity will feel compassion,” he said.
A Story of Perseverance
Despite years of illness and uncertainty, Farxaan says he refuses to surrender to despair.
The title of his book QUUSDIID, meaning “Refused to Give Up,” reflects that determination.
He hopes the book will not only help him obtain life-saving medical treatment but will also stand as a lasting symbol of human resilience and perseverance.
“This book is the result of years of patience and endurance,” Farxaan said.
“I believe the message it carries will reach people of goodwill and inspire them to stand beside me.”
For Farxaan, the book represents something far greater than words on a page.
It represents hope and the determination of a young man who refuses to give up.
Watch the Interview
Watch below: Interview with Farxaan Siciid Maxamed Walhad, author of QUUSDIID – Refused to Give Up, conducted by Hassan Suleban Harun of Galaydh Media, where he shares his health struggles and the story behind his book.
Contact & Support
Readers, humanitarian supporters, and members of the global community who wish to support Farxaan Siciid Maxamed Walhad or purchase his book QUUSDIID – Refused to Give Up can contact him directly: