Somaliland Signs Contract to Electrify Schools Nationwide

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 10 (HornDiplomat) — Somaliland’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed a contract to provide electricity to schools across several regions of the country as part of efforts to improve access to reliable energy in the education sector.
The agreement was formally signed by Director General of the ministry Dr. Shucayb Osman Mahmoud in a ceremony attended by Minister of Energy and Minerals Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre at the ministry’s headquarters in Hargeisa.
The project will supply electricity to 57 schools located in the regions of Maroodi-Jeex, Awdal, Saaxil, Togdheer and Sanaag, according to the ministry.
Officials said the initiative aims to enhance the quality of education by ensuring schools have adequate and reliable electricity, enabling extended learning hours and allowing classes and educational activities to continue both during the day and evening.
The project is funded by the World Bank and will be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.
