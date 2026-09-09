Somaliland President to Address Hudson Institute During Washington Visit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro” will deliver a keynote address at the Hudson Institute in Washington on September 14 as part of his first visit to the United States since taking office.
President Irro is currently in Washington for high-level talks aimed at strengthening Somaliland’s relations with the United States and advancing cooperation in security, diplomacy, trade and regional stability.
The institute said recent geopolitical developments have highlighted Somaliland’s strategic importance as a pro-Western partner in the Horn of Africa. These include the Iran war, continued Houthi activity in Yemen, China’s expanding influence across Africa and growing Russian and Iranian engagement in East Africa.
Somaliland established representative ties with Taiwan in 2020, drawing opposition from China but opening a new chapter in its international diplomacy. It returned to the global spotlight last year when Israel became the first country to formally recognise its independence since Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991.
Irro’s address is expected to outline Somaliland’s potential contribution to Western security and economic interests in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.
Somaliland lies near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Its Berbera port and airport have increasingly attracted international attention amid growing security threats and competition among global powers in the region.
Irro won Somaliland’s presidential election in November 2024 and took office the following month following a peaceful transfer of power. His Washington visit represents a major diplomatic opportunity for his administration as it seeks deeper engagement with the United States and broader international recognition.