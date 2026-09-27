Somaliland President Says Lack of UN Seat Leaves Its People Without a Voice

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has said the absence of a United Nations seat leaves his country unable to speak for itself on decisions affecting its people and the Horn of Africa.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Thursday, Abdullahi argued that Somaliland’s exclusion also limits its access to financial and development programmes available to other countries. The CFR discussion focused on Somaliland’s campaign for international recognition and regional security. www.cfr.org
“We have no seat or voice at the United Nations to discuss or defend our interests and matters that directly affect our people and our region,” Abdullahi said. “That has prevented Somaliland from accessing financial and development programmes available to other countries.”
The president said Somaliland had built governing institutions and maintained stability over 35 years but remained largely outside the international system. He described that gap as an obstacle to development and regional cooperation.
“Although the reality of Somaliland’s statehood is clearly visible, Somaliland remains largely absent from the international system in which it has a right to participate fully,” he said.
Abdullahi said recognition would allow Somaliland to take a greater role in trade and security. He pointed to Berbera port and the corridor linking it to Ethiopia as opportunities to expand commerce and create jobs across the Horn of Africa.
He also argued that Somaliland’s position on the Gulf of Aden could help international efforts to protect shipping routes. But his central appeal at CFR was for governments to address what he described as the consequences of denying Somaliland a place in international institutions.
“Somaliland is not seeking recognition as a gift or an act of charity,” he said. “It is asking for an existing reality to be acknowledged.”
Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 after the collapse of its union with Somalia, which was never formally ratified. It has since maintained its own government and held elections. Israel recognised Somaliland in December 2025, while broader international recognition remains limited.