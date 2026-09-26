Somaliland Rescues Yemeni Livestock Boat Stranded at Sea

BERBERA, Somaliland, Sept. 26 — Somaliland government rescued six crew members and brought a livestock boat to Berbera Port after an engine failure left it stranded at sea for about five days on a voyage from Yemen to Djibouti, the Somaliland Ports Authority said in a statement on X.
The boat departed Yemen’s Axwar Port on Sept. 19 carrying approximately 1,500 animals and six crew members. Its engine failed the following day, and around 220 animals died while it was stranded, the authority said.
The vessel drifted towards waters off eastern Somaliland near Gambaxo village. The Ports Authority and the Somaliland Coast Guard’s Berbera station then carried out a joint rescue operation, bringing the boat and all six crew members safely to Berbera.
At the port, veterinarians from Somaliland’s Ministry of Livestock and Rural Development treated the surviving animals, while the Ports Authority’s health unit provided medical support to the crew.
“After the surviving livestock have had time to rest, they will be transferred to another boat that is ready to take them to their destination port, Djibouti Port,” the authority said.
The authority described the operation as part of its response to emergencies involving vessels along Somaliland’s coast and in nearby international waters.
“The Government of Somaliland remains firmly committed to providing humanitarian assistance and emergency maritime support whenever such situations arise,” it said.
“Somaliland will continue to cooperate with relevant emergency Units and international partners to safeguard human life, protect cargo, and promote safety and security at sea,” the statement added.