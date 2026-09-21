Taiwan and Somaliland Launch Seed Project, Open Agricultural Training Farm

By
Mohamed Duale
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Ambassador Allen C. Lou and participants display seeds during the launch of the Taiwan–Somaliland Seed Industry Development Project on September 20, 2026.
Ambassador Allen C. Lou and participants display seeds during the launch of the Taiwan–Somaliland Seed Industry Development Project on September 20, 2026.

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter

HARGEISA, Sept. 20 (Horndiplomat) — Taiwan and Somaliland launched a seed industry development project and opened an agricultural demonstration and training farm on Sunday, expanding a partnership aimed at improving farmers’ skills, food security and climate resilience.

Taiwan’s representative to Somaliland, Ambassador Allen C. Lou, joined Minister of Agricultural Development Aadan Geedi Qayad at the launch. The project runs from 2026 to 2030 under an agricultural arrangement signed last December, Lou said in his speech.

“Today’s launch is not only the demonstration of our joint efforts and achievements, but also the beginning of a new chapter in our agricultural partnership,” Lou said.

The new farm will be used for crop demonstrations, farmer training and technology transfer. “We hope it will become an agricultural development hub to promote food security, climate resilience and agricultural transformation in Somaliland,” Lou said.

The project builds on cooperation from 2021 to 2025 that focused on increasing fruit and vegetable production, improving crop quality and sharing agricultural knowledge with local farmers, according to Lou.

Lou called for Somaliland agricultural extension teams to coordinate with the Taiwan Technical Mission and help connect interested farmers with training. He also proposed joint workshops, including one for World Food Day on October 16.

“We are here to work together with the Somaliland Government, technical experts and farmers with Taiwan’s experience to match Somaliland’s actual needs,” he said.

“Food is our common language, and building climate resilience is our common goal,” Lou added.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)

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