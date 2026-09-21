Taiwan and Somaliland Launch Seed Project, Open Agricultural Training Farm

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter
HARGEISA, Sept. 20 (Horndiplomat) — Taiwan and Somaliland launched a seed industry development project and opened an agricultural demonstration and training farm on Sunday, expanding a partnership aimed at improving farmers’ skills, food security and climate resilience.
Taiwan’s representative to Somaliland, Ambassador Allen C. Lou, joined Minister of Agricultural Development Aadan Geedi Qayad at the launch. The project runs from 2026 to 2030 under an agricultural arrangement signed last December, Lou said in his speech.
“Today’s launch is not only the demonstration of our joint efforts and achievements, but also the beginning of a new chapter in our agricultural partnership,” Lou said.
The new farm will be used for crop demonstrations, farmer training and technology transfer. “We hope it will become an agricultural development hub to promote food security, climate resilience and agricultural transformation in Somaliland,” Lou said.
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