Somaliland president inaugurates solar plant, roads and civic projects in Berbera

By: Mohamed Duale
BERBERA, Somaliland, Feb 18 (Horndiplomat) – The President republic of Somaliland, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, on Tuesday inaugurated a 5-megawatt peak (MWp) solar power plant and an 11.2-kilometre 33kV transmission line in the port city of Berbera, part of a broader package of development projects aimed at boosting infrastructure, public services and economic growth.
The Berbera 5MWp photovoltaic (PV) solar project and associated transmission network were implemented by Global South Utilities (GSU) of the United Arab Emirates for the Berbera Electricity Company (BEC), according to project details displayed at the ceremony.
Speaking at the inauguration, Abdillahi said reliable and affordable electricity was essential to investment, industrial development and job creation, adding that the project fulfilled a pledge to provide residents of Berbera with stable and lower-cost power.
“Energy is the backbone of economic growth and social services,” he said, noting that expanding supply would help meet rising demand in Berbera, a strategic commercial hub on the Gulf of Aden.
During the same working visit, the president also inaugurated several newly constructed roads across the city. The projects were implemented by the Berbera Municipality, led by Mayor Abdishakour Mohamoud Cidin, municipal officials said. The new roads are expected to ease traffic congestion, strengthen commercial activity and improve connectivity between neighbourhoods.
Abdillahi further opened Cigaal Park, a newly developed public space delivered by the municipality for recreation and community gatherings. Authorities said the park would enhance the city’s urban landscape and support tourism and quality of life for residents.
In addition, the president unveiled a new headquarters building for Berbera Municipality, describing it as a modern administrative facility aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening local governance. Municipal officials said the complex reflects efforts to enhance institutional capacity and administrative efficiency.
