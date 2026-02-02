Somaliland president heads to UAE for World Governments Summit in Dubai

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA Feb 2 (Horndiplomat) —The president republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, left for the United Arab Emirates on Monday to attend the annual World Governments Summit in Dubai.
Irro will represent Somaliland at the global gathering, which brings together leaders and senior officials from more than 130 countries, alongside international organisations and policy influencers.
During the summit, the president is expected to present Somaliland’s experience in state-building, peace, democratic governance and development, highlighting its role in promoting stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.
