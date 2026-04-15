Somaliland President Calls Tree Planting National Duty

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 15 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Wednesday called for a unified national effort to protect the environment and expand tree planting, warning that climate change and environmental degradation pose growing risks to livelihoods across Somaliland.
Speaking during National Tree Planting Day events held across the country’s regions and districts, Irro delivered a speech carrying a strong national message on environmental protection, emphasizing the critical role of tree planting in stabilizing ecosystems and addressing the impacts of climate change.
“Tree planting is not only an environmental activity, but a national duty tied to safeguarding human and animal life, advancing the green economy, and securing the future of coming generations,” he said.
The president highlighted that environmental degradation and recurring droughts have directly affected communities, underlining the urgent need for a coordinated national response to climate challenges.
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