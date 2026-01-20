Somaliland launches integrated digital hospital system with Taiwan support

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Jan 20 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland on Sunday launched an integrated Health Information System (HIS) at Hargeisa Group Hospital, marking a major step in the country’s push to modernise its healthcare sector with technical support from Taiwan.
The system brings together financial management, intensive care unit (ICU), call centre and radiology services into a single digital platform, hospital officials said at the launch ceremony in the capital, Hargeisa.
Speaking at the event, Allen C. Lou, Taiwan’s ambassador to Somaliland, said the project was aimed at transforming Hargeisa Group Hospital into a fully digitalised facility within one year and positioning it as a model for future Taiwan–Somaliland healthcare cooperation in the Horn of Africa.
“We are not only marking a milestone in Somaliland’s digital health transformation, but also celebrating the successful deployment of a robust and integrated health information system across our partner hospitals,” Lou said.
Taiwan has ranked first in the Numbeo Healthcare Index for eight consecutive years, a result of advances in medical technology and public health systems, according to Lou. He said Taiwan was committed to sharing its experience and expertise with Somaliland.
The project is part of broader health cooperation between the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland and the Ministry of Health Development, including the establishment of a Taiwan Medical Center and ongoing programmes led by the Taiwan Technical Mission and Taiwan Medical Mission.
Several leading Taiwanese medical institutions — Wang-Fang Hospital, National Taiwan University Hospital, and Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital — are supporting the initiative, providing expertise in clinical care, hospital management and medical information systems.
1 of 3