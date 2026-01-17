Somaliland graduates 6,000 soldiers in Sool, strengthening regional stability

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland, Jan 17 (Horndiplomat) — The Republic of Somaliland on Saturday concluded a large-scale military training program in the Sool Region, graduating more than 6,000 fully trained soldiers into the Somaliland National Army, officials said, in a move aimed at strengthening national defence and territorial control.
The graduation ceremony was held at a military base near Las Anod, where thousands of troops stood in formation following months of training focused on combat readiness, discipline and the protection of civilians.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Defence and National Security, Mohamed Yusuf Ali, said the new troops would be fully integrated into the existing army and would play a visible role in safeguarding security and sovereignty.
“Today, Somaliland reinforces its sovereignty by graduating 6,000 fully trained soldiers, ready to defend the nation, protect civilians, and safeguard our territorial integrity,” he said. “A strong, disciplined national army is the cornerstone of peace and stability.”
Officials said the training emphasized military professionalism, national discipline, civilian protection, and readiness to defend the Republic of Somaliland against any threats to its unity or security.
1 of 14