Somaliland graduates 6,000 soldiers in Sool, strengthening regional stability

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, Somaliland, Jan 17 (Horndiplomat) — The Republic of Somaliland on Saturday concluded a large-scale military training program in the Sool Region, graduating more than 6,000 fully trained soldiers into the Somaliland National Army, officials said, in a move aimed at strengthening national defence and territorial control.

The graduation ceremony was held at a military base near Las Anod, where thousands of troops stood in formation following months of training focused on combat readiness, discipline and the protection of civilians.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Defence and National Security, Mohamed Yusuf Ali, said the new troops would be fully integrated into the existing army and would play a visible role in safeguarding security and sovereignty.

“Today, Somaliland reinforces its sovereignty by graduating 6,000 fully trained soldiers, ready to defend the nation, protect civilians, and safeguard our territorial integrity,” he said. “A strong, disciplined national army is the cornerstone of peace and stability.”

Officials said the training emphasized military professionalism, national discipline, civilian protection, and readiness to defend the Republic of Somaliland against any threats to its unity or security.

The Commander of the Somaliland National Army, Nimcaan Yusuf Gaaxnuug, said the armed forces were fully prepared to defend the country and deter instability.

“The Somaliland National Armed Forces are disciplined, united, and fully prepared to defend the nation, protect civilians, and preserve our sovereignty,” he said. “Any force that seeks to undermine Somaliland’s peace or territorial integrity will be confronted decisively.”

Gen. Nimcaan also dismissed the political significance of the Somali president’s presence in Las Anod, saying it would have no impact on Somaliland’s authority.

“I say this to Hassan Sheikh and those who sneaked in by aircraft: your coming will change nothing. Arriving in a district that is part of Somaliland, while you cannot access 90% of the territory you claim to govern in Somalia, will not change anything about Somaliland,” he said.

The ceremony coincided with the presence of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Las Anod, a visit the Somaliland government described as illegal and a direct violation of its territorial integrity. Officials reiterated that Las Anod and the wider Sool region are an integral part of the Republic of Somaliland, stressing that no external visit alters facts on the ground.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security forces, and democratic institutions, said the expanded military force will significantly strengthen internal security and border protection. Government officials added that reinforcing the National Armed Forces remains central to ensuring sustainable security, protecting national interests, and contributing to long-term stability in the Horn of Africa, a region facing persistent security challenges.

