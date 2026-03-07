Somaliland Government Releases Prisoners Held Over Civil Claims

HARGEISA, March 7 (HornDiplomat) — The Somaliland government has released 12 prisoners who had completed their criminal sentences but remained in detention due to unresolved civil claims, the Ministry of Justice said.
The inmates were freed from Mandheera and Gabiley prisons following coordination between the Ministry of Justice and the Maroodi-Jeex regional court.
Officials said the prisoners had finished serving their sentences but remained in custody because they were unable to pay compensation or financial obligations owed to other individuals.
Justice Minister Yoonis Ahmed Yoonis led the efforts to secure their release after consultations with judicial authorities, the custodial corps and other relevant institutions.
The ministry thanked those involved in what it described as a humanitarian effort to release prisoners detained over civil liabilities.
It added that similar initiatives would continue to address cases of inmates who have completed their sentences but remain in custody due to civil claims.