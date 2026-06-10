Somaliland Finance Minister Hosts World Bank Chief for Development Talks

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, June 10 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Abdillahi Hassan Aden, held talks on Tuesday with a visiting World Bank delegation led by Hideki Matsunaga, the World Bank’s Country Manager , to review ongoing development projects and discuss future cooperation, officials said.
Matsunaga and his delegation arrived in Hargeisa for a working visit aimed at assessing World Bank-supported programs and exploring new areas of partnership with Somaliland’s government.
The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, focused on the progress of projects financed by the World Bank and the potential expansion of support for development priorities across Somaliland.
According to the ministry, discussions covered a range of sectors including education, water, healthcare, governance, telecommunications, public financial management reforms and other programs aimed at improving public services and strengthening institutional capacity.
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