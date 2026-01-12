Somaliland Defence Ministry Condemns Calls for External Military Intervention

HARGEISA, Jan 12 (Horn Diplomat) The Somaliland Ministry of Defence on Monday condemned what it described as reckless and dangerous calls for external military intervention against the republic, warning that such statements violate international law and risk destabilising the wider Horn of Africa.
In a statement, the ministry said remarks attributed to Somalia’s defence minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi amounted to incitement to external aggression and represented “a grave violation of international norms.”
“Such statements constitute a reckless and dangerous incitement to external military aggression,” the ministry said. “Under international law, including Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, the threat or use of force against a people’s political independence or territorial integrity is strictly prohibited.”
The ministry said that calls for military action against Somaliland target a self-governing, peaceful nation that has maintained stability, built functioning state institutions and upheld security in a volatile region, warning that such rhetoric threatens not only Somaliland but the wider security of the Horn of Africa.
“This call for aggression poses a serious threat not only to Somaliland but also to the wider Horn of Africa region, which already faces complex security challenges,” the statement said.
It added that the remarks were not an isolated incident, accusing Somalia’s defence minister of repeatedly using inflammatory rhetoric in international forums that undermines prospects for peaceful coexistence.
The ministry said such threats revive painful memories of past violence under Somalia’s former military regime, when foreign-backed campaigns led to mass civilian casualties in Somaliland during the late 1980s.
“For the people of Somaliland, such threats painfully echo the dark legacy of the Siad Barre regime, during which foreign-backed aggression resulted in the mass killing and persecution of hundreds of thousands of Somalilanders,” the ministry said.
The government stressed that Somaliland’s sovereignty and security were non-negotiable and warned that any attempt to instigate or facilitate military aggression would be met with a firm response.
“Let it be stated clearly and without ambiguity: Somaliland’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security are non-negotiable,” the statement said. “Any attempt, direct or indirect, to instigate or facilitate military aggression against Somaliland will be met with a firm and lawful response in defence of our people and our nation.”
The ministry called on Somalia’s authorities to immediately retract the statements and urged regional and international partners to reject rhetoric that threatens peace and stability.
“We call upon the Government of Somalia to immediately retract and repudiate any threats directed at Somaliland,” it said. “We further urge the international community, including regional and global partners, to publicly condemn this irresponsible rhetoric.”
Despite the warnings, the ministry said Somaliland remained committed to peace, regional cooperation and dialogue with its neighbours.
“Somaliland remains committed to peace, regional cooperation and harmonious coexistence,” the statement said. “However, while we seek peace, we are fully prepared and resolute in defending our nation against any aggression from any actor that seeks to undermine our security and stability.”