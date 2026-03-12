Somaliland Assures Food Supplies Amid Middle East Tensions

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 12 (HornDiplomat) — Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the business community to discuss the potential impact of tensions in the Middle East on the country’s trade and supply chains.
The meeting was chaired by the ministry’s Director General, Eng. Mohamoud Adan, and attended by officials including the Director of the Price Control Department, the Director of Trade Affairs, and the Head of the Minister’s Office. Representatives from the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce and major importers of essential food commodities also took part in the discussions.
