 Op-ED: Restoring trust: Taiwan’s rightful place in the free world 

By:Dr. Lin Chia-lung , Minister of Foreign Affairs ROC (Taiwan)

The rules-based international order is under growing strain as authoritarian states seek to weaken its safeguards and reshape international rule to serve their own interests. Even the fundamental principles of peaceful settlement of disputes and prohibition against the threat or use of force, which are enshrined in the United Nations Charter, have been openly challenged and flagrantly flaunted.

Today, the international community stands at a critical juncture. Either we act together to uphold justice, defend the rule of law, and maintain peace and security, or we watch the world order steadily crumble away, taking freedom, self-determination, and democracy with it.

There are few places where this choice is more starkly presented than in the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. The region’s security has come under growing pressure from China, which continues to deploy gray-zone tactics—including military intimidation, cyber intrusions, and economic coercion—in an attempt to unilaterally reshape the existing rules and norms.

Standing on the front line of defense of freedom and democracy, Taiwan will continue to firmly uphold the status quo. However, preserving peace and stability in the region is not just in Taiwan’s interests. It is a shared concern of the international community.

The Taiwan Strait is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and a major artery for international supply chains. Its significance to global security and prosperity is reflected in statements from the G7 and other summits and ministerial-level meetings between Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. They make up a growing chorus of voices worldwide that underline the importance of cross-strait peace and stability.

The integrity of the rules-based order is also being undermined by China’s deliberate misrepresentation of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758. Adopted in 1971, the resolution covers the question of China’s representation at the UN. The text does not mention Taiwan, determine its political status, or address its participation in the UN system. Yet China has conspired to conflate UNGA 2758 with the so-called “one China principle” and use the resolution to block Taiwan’s participation in the UN and other international organizations. If left unchecked, this distortion could set a dangerous legal precedent and serve as a pretext for future military action across the Taiwan Strait.

Despite its exclusion from the UN, Taiwan is determined to act as a force for good. The strengths that Taiwan possesses in advanced manufacturing, disaster preparedness, and public health could contribute to the international community in many ways.

Taiwan has pursued an integrated and value-added foreign policy based on strengthening democratic alliances, promoting collective security, and building economic resilience. Working with like-minded partners, Taiwan advances democracy, human rights, and freedom worldwide. As a leader in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and technology, Taiwan is committed to building supply chains that are secure, resilient, and free from dependence on authoritarian regimes.

Through its Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project, Taiwan fosters coprosperity with its partners. Taiwan contributes its expertise and resources to technology-driven projects in cooperation with its diplomatic allies to address development challenges and enhance local capacities. Concrete examples include collaboration on an integrated healthcare information system with Paraguay, the construction of a strategic oil reserve facility in Eswatini, and collaboration with Palau National Hospital on smart healthcare. These initiatives have strengthened data management and efficiency, bolstered energy security, fostered industrial growth, and advanced sustainable development.

Khalilur Rahman, President-elect of the upcoming 81st UN General Assembly, has made restoring trust and managing institutional transformation the overarching themes of his presidency. Taiwan shares these objectives and stands ready to help realize them.

Restoring confidence in the UN must begin with treating every member of the international community in a fair and just way. Transformation cannot be complete while a constructive and trustworthy member remains unjustly excluded.

We are calling on the international community to uphold the principles of inclusiveness, leaving no one behind, settling disputes peacefully, and neither threatening nor using force. These imperatives underpin the rules-based international order and should be applied consistently and without exception.

The free world needs Taiwan—and a stronger, more credible United Nations needs Taiwan’s meaningful participation. Working hand in hand with Taiwan will strengthen collective security, enhance economic and technological resilience, and build our shared capacity to withstand authoritarian pressure. Ensuring Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the United Nations is therefore essential to building a more inclusive, secure, resilient, and rules-based international order.

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