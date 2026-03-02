Kenya Condemns Strikes on Gulf States, Urges De-escalation

NAIROBI, March 2 (Horndiplomat) – Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on Monday strongly condemned recent strikes targeting several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, warning that the widening conflict poses a serious threat to international peace and security.
In a statement, Ruto denounced the attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
“Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East,” the president said.
“It is evident that the regionalisation of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security.”
Ruto described the moment as “defining and perilous” in global history and underscored the importance of multilateral diplomacy in resolving the crisis.
“At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East,” he said.
Kenya called for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement aimed at de-escalation and dialogue to prevent further destabilisation of the region.
The statement comes amid growing international concern that continued military exchanges could broaden the scope of conflict across the Middle East, affecting global energy markets, maritime security routes and diplomatic stability beyond the region.