Israel, Somaliland Envoys in UAE Discuss Deepening Economic and Bilateral Ties

ABU DHABI, Aug 12 (Horndiplomat) — Israel’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley, held talks with Somaliland’s representative to the UAE, Masoud Abdi Ali, on Wednesday, with discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations and strengthening economic cooperation.
Shelley said he hosted Ali for talks on what he described as the “vast potential” of the new relationship between Israel and Somaliland, with particular attention to economic cooperation.
The meeting comes as Israel and Somaliland move to deepen diplomatic and economic engagement following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state.
“Today, I had the honor of hosting the Ambassador of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Masoud Abdi Ali,” Shelley said in a statement posted on X.
He said the two sides discussed shared efforts to deepen economic cooperation and develop the relationship following Israel’s recognition decision.
According to Shelley, Ali expressed appreciation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to recognize Somaliland and extended an invitation for the Israeli ambassador to visit Somaliland.
Shelley also voiced support for broader international recognition of Somaliland.
“I hope that more countries will follow Israel’s lead and join in recognizing Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state,” he said, adding that he looked forward to building a strong partnership and advancing regional stability.
Ali separately described the meeting as “productive and constructive,” saying the two diplomats exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation between their countries and peoples.
The talks add to a series of diplomatic contacts between Somaliland and Israeli officials as the two sides seek to translate their emerging political relationship into cooperation in economic and other sectors.
The meeting in the UAE is also significant because Abu Dhabi maintains diplomatic relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords and serves as a major political, commercial and diplomatic hub linking the Gulf with the Horn of Africa.
Neither side announced specific agreements or investment commitments following Wednesday’s meeting.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)