Investigation: Djibouti’s Quiet Hand in Western Somaliland’s Border Conflict

By James Ernis
Veteran U.S. security journalist based in Djibouti
SEILA, Somaliland — Fighting between Gadabuursi and Issa communities in western Somaliland has escalated into one of the most dangerous border crises in the Horn of Africa in years, with mounting evidence pointing to Djibouti’s backing of armed elements involved in the conflict, according to security sources, elders and regional analysts.
The clashes, centred on the Seila area and extending toward the wider Zeila corridor, have disrupted decades of coexistence between neighbouring communities that share grazing land, trade routes and family ties along Somaliland’s western frontier.
While Somaliland authorities insist they are not backing any side and are focused on mediation, multiple sources say the conflict has been sustained and shaped by external interference, primarily from Djibouti.
From my reporting inside Djibouti, there is little evidence that this war reflects public sentiment. On the contrary, opposition to the fighting appears widespread among civilians, elders and even within Djibouti’s own security institutions.
A divided community, an exploited fault line
Elders and regional officials say internal divisions within the Issa community have played a critical role in prolonging the conflict.
The Issa groups involved are known locally as HASAN and CAWL.
The HASAN group, largely based in Djibouti, strongly opposes the fighting, according to elders and civil society figures. The CAWL group, primarily resident in Somaliland, is accused by multiple security and community sources of actively participating in and sustaining clashes with neighbouring Gadabuursi communities.
“This is not a community war,” said one elder involved in cross-border mediation. “It is a political war imposed on communities that have lived together for generations.”
Alleged coordination from Djibouti
Security sources with knowledge of regional military movements say the fighting has been coordinated and supported by figures linked to Djibouti’s political and military establishment.
Four individuals are repeatedly cited by sources as central to the operation:
-
Mohamed Jama, head of the presidential guard
-
General Zekeriye, commander of Djibouti’s armed forces
-
Ismail Tani, a former government minister
-
Subagle, a civilian figure previously based in Borama, Somaliland