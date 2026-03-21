Freedom House 2026 Report Highlights Somaliland as a Democratic Bright Spot in Africa

HARGEISA, March 2026 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland has maintained its classification as “Partly Free” in the latest Freedom in the World 2026 report by Freedom House, underscoring its continued position as one of the more politically open systems in the Horn of Africa.
Somaliland scored 47 out of 100, unchanged from the previous year, reflecting a combination of 21/40 in political rights and 26/60 in civil liberties, according to the report.
Freedom House said Somaliland continues to demonstrate elements of democratic governance, including competitive political processes and a record of relatively peaceful electoral transitions — features that remain limited across much of the region.
“Somaliland maintains a hybrid system that allows for a degree of political pluralism and public participation,” the organization said, while cautioning that challenges persist.
While noting areas for improvement such as the media environment and localized tensions, the report said Somaliland has continued to demonstrate resilience and steady progress in governance and civil liberties.
In contrast, neighboring Somalia remains classified as “Not Free”with significantly lower scores, reflecting ongoing security challenges, weaker institutions, and limited political freedoms, according to Freedom House assessments.
Despite these regional disparities, Somaliland remains distinct in a part of Africa where many countries face prolonged democratic constraints. Analysts say its relative stability and institutional continuity continue to set it apart, even as it lacks international recognition.
The Freedom in the World 2026 report comes amid a broader global trend of democratic decline. Freedom House noted that global freedom has deteriorated for more than two decades, with more countries experiencing declines than improvements.
Within this context, Somaliland’s steady score suggests resilience in its political system, maintaining a consistent level of openness despite limited international engagement.
For many observers, the findings reinforce Somaliland’s reputation as a rare example of locally driven state-building and democratic practice in the Horn of Africa.