Ethiopia Unveils Landmark Aysha-II Wind Power Project and Flagship Tourism Resort in Somali Region

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 31 (Horndiplomat) — Ethiopia on Saturday inaugurated a major wind power facility and a flagship tourism resort in its Somali Region, underscoring a dual push to expand renewable energy capacity and promote regional development as part of a broader economic transformation drive.
Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially opened the Aysha-II Wind Power Project, a large-scale renewable energy investment located in Somali region, at a ceremony attended by Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, senior Ethiopian officials, regional leaders, elders and local residents.
The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s Office said Aysha-II represents a decisive step toward securing stable and reliable power—seen as a cornerstone for building a technology-driven economy and sustaining long-term growth.
“With an annual generation capacity of 467 gigawatt hours, Aysha-II delivers the reliable and scalable power infrastructure required for a technology-driven economy,” Abiy said at the inauguration. “This flagship project is a cornerstone of our energy security strategy.”
He added that the Aysha plains are not only among East Africa’s strongest wind corridors but also strategically positioned near regional borders, strengthening Ethiopia’s ambition to become a hub for cross-border energy trade.
“Guided by the principle of Medemer, we are committed to converting Ethiopia’s vast natural endowment into a shared resource that physically and economically binds the Horn of Africa together,” Abiy said.
Ethiopia, which already relies heavily on hydropower, has been accelerating investments in wind and solar energy to diversify its renewable mix and reduce vulnerability to climate-related shocks.
Earlier on Saturday , Abiy also inaugurated the Shabeely Resort, a large tourism and cultural development in the Somali Region, under the government’s Dine for Generations initiative.
Spanning 385 hectares, the resort includes restaurants, cultural venues, children’s play areas and landscaped walkways. Officials say the project is designed to promote sustainable tourism, showcase Somali regional heritage and position Jigjiga and surrounding areas as emerging national and regional tourist destinations.
