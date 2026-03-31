Ethiopia seeks AIIB backing for Bishoftu airport project

By : Kadir Moustapha
ADDIS ABABA, March 31 (Horn Diplomat) – Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide held talks with the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to strengthen cooperation and explore financing for key infrastructure projects, the Ministry of Finance said.
The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in priority development sectors, including potential support for the planned Bishoftu International Airport, a flagship project aimed at boosting Ethiopia’s position as a regional aviation hub.
Shide underscored the strategic importance of the airport, saying it would enhance connectivity, facilitate trade and tourism, and support the country’s long-term economic growth.
The two sides also discussed ways to mobilize private sector financing, with the minister highlighting the need for greater private capital participation in infrastructure development.
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