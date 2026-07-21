Andy Burnham Forms New UK Government After Becoming Prime Minister

By
Mohamed Duale
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Andy Burnham gives his first speech as British prime minister at 10 Downing Street in London [Henry Nicholls/AFP]
Andy Burnham gives his first speech as British prime minister at 10 Downing Street in London [Henry Nicholls/AFP]

By: Mohamed Duale

LONDON, July 20 (Horndiplomat) — Andy Burnham officially became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday after King Charles III invited him to form a new government at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.

Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester and one of Labour’s most prominent political figures, accepted the King’s invitation in accordance with British constitutional tradition before travelling to 10 Downing Street, where he delivered his first address as Britain’s new prime minister.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Burnham pledged to restore confidence in government, stimulate economic growth, strengthen public services and pursue policies aimed at reducing regional inequalities while improving living standards across the United Kingdom.

His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in British politics, with the Labour leader assuming office at a time of economic challenges, pressure on public services and growing international uncertainty.

Clockwise from top left: John Healey, the new chancellor; Shabana Mahmood, who remains home secretary; Ed Miliband, the new foreign secretary; Pat McFadden, who remains work and pensions secretary; Yvette Cooper, the new health secretary; and Louise Haigh, appointed first secretary of state. Photograph: UK Parliament/PA
Clockwise from top left: John Healey, the new chancellor; Shabana Mahmood, who remains home secretary; Ed Miliband, the new foreign secretary; Pat McFadden, who remains work and pensions secretary; Yvette Cooper, the new health secretary; and Louise Haigh, appointed first secretary of state. Photograph: UK Parliament/PA

Burnham Announces New Government

One of Burnham’s first acts as prime minister was to unveil a new ministerial team, combining experienced Labour figures with new appointments as he pledged to deliver stability and long-term economic renewal.

The senior appointments include:

  • Chancellor of the Exchequer – John Healey

  • Foreign Secretary – Ed Miliband

  • Home Secretary – Shabana Mahmood

  • Defence Secretary – Wes Streeting

  • Health and Social Care Secretary – Yvette Cooper

  • Business and Trade Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds

  • Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary – Angela Rayner

  • Energy Secretary – Miatta Fahnbulleh

  • First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Louise Haigh

  • Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – Alex Norris

  • Work and Pensions Secretary – Pat McFadden

  • Education Secretary – Lucy Powell

  • Transport Secretary – Heidi Alexander

  • Culture, Media and Sport Secretary – Lisa Nandy

  • Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn

  • Scotland Secretary – Ian Murray

  • Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary – Angela Eagle

  • Attorney General – Ellie Reeves

Among the wider ministerial appointments, Burnham also named Kanishka Narayan as Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, creating one of the government’s most closely watched technology portfolios. The appointment reflects the new administration’s intention to place artificial intelligence, digital innovation and advanced technologies at the centre of Britain’s economic strategy, public sector modernisation and industrial competitiveness.

Government Priorities

Burnham has indicated that economic renewal will be the central mission of his government. His administration is expected to prioritise infrastructure investment, housing, regional development, healthcare reform and productivity while expanding opportunities for businesses and workers throughout the country.

The new prime minister has also pledged to strengthen cooperation with local authorities, accelerate investment outside London and continue devolving greater powers to regional governments, reflecting his experience leading Greater Manchester.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play an increasingly prominent role in Burnham’s agenda, with Kanishka Narayan tasked with helping shape national AI policy, encouraging responsible innovation, supporting research and ensuring Britain remains globally competitive in emerging technologies.

Foreign Policy

Burnham has reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to NATO, continued support for Ukraine and close cooperation with allies including the United States and European partners. His government is expected to maintain Britain’s international leadership while pursuing stronger economic partnerships and expanding trade opportunities.

Diplomats and analysts will also be watching closely for any adjustments in Britain’s approach to Europe, the Indo-Pacific, emerging technologies and global investment as Burnham begins shaping his foreign policy agenda.

A New Political Chapter

Burnham’s appointment opens a new phase for the United Kingdom after Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation. Supporters argue that Burnham’s experience in both national government and regional leadership provides a strong foundation for addressing Britain’s economic and social challenges.

With his Cabinet and wider ministerial team now in place, the new prime minister begins his tenure facing the task of delivering economic growth, improving public services and restoring confidence in government while navigating an increasingly complex international environment.

The appointment of ministers across finance, foreign affairs, defence, health, education, justice and emerging technologies signals Burnham’s intention to combine experienced leadership with a renewed focus on innovation as his government begins implementing its programme for national renewal.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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