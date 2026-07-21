Andy Burnham Forms New UK Government After Becoming Prime Minister

By: Mohamed Duale
LONDON, July 20 (Horndiplomat) — Andy Burnham officially became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday after King Charles III invited him to form a new government at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.
Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester and one of Labour’s most prominent political figures, accepted the King’s invitation in accordance with British constitutional tradition before travelling to 10 Downing Street, where he delivered his first address as Britain’s new prime minister.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Burnham pledged to restore confidence in government, stimulate economic growth, strengthen public services and pursue policies aimed at reducing regional inequalities while improving living standards across the United Kingdom.
His appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in British politics, with the Labour leader assuming office at a time of economic challenges, pressure on public services and growing international uncertainty.
Burnham Announces New Government
One of Burnham’s first acts as prime minister was to unveil a new ministerial team, combining experienced Labour figures with new appointments as he pledged to deliver stability and long-term economic renewal.
The senior appointments include:
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Chancellor of the Exchequer – John Healey
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Foreign Secretary – Ed Miliband
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Home Secretary – Shabana Mahmood
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Defence Secretary – Wes Streeting
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Health and Social Care Secretary – Yvette Cooper
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Business and Trade Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds
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Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary – Angela Rayner
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Energy Secretary – Miatta Fahnbulleh
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First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Louise Haigh
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Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – Alex Norris
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Work and Pensions Secretary – Pat McFadden
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Education Secretary – Lucy Powell
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Transport Secretary – Heidi Alexander
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Culture, Media and Sport Secretary – Lisa Nandy
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Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn
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Scotland Secretary – Ian Murray
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Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary – Angela Eagle
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Attorney General – Ellie Reeves