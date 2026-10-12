Abiy, Netanyahu Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 12 — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday he held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.
In a post on X, Abiy described the conversation as “fruitful and constructive” and said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on matters of mutual interest.
“Had a fruitful and constructive call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to deliberate upon bilateral relations and key regional developments, reaffirming our commitment to cooperation on matters of mutual interest,” Abiy wrote.
Abiy did not specify which regional developments were discussed or announce any agreements resulting from the call.