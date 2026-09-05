Somaliland President Arrives in Washington for First Official U.S. Visit

By
Mohamed Duale
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By: Mohamed Duale

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Horndiplomat) —Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro arrived in Washington on Saturday for his first official working visit to the United States since taking office in December 2024.

Abdullahi and his delegation landed at Washington Dulles International Airport, where they were welcomed by members of the Somaliland community in the United States and supporters of Somaliland, according to an official statement.

The president is accompanied by Somaliland’s First Lady and a senior government delegation that includes the ministers of foreign affairs and international cooperation, civil aviation and airport development, and defence.

His senior economic adviser and senior adviser for foreign affairs and international cooperation are also travelling with the delegation.

The presidency said the speaker of Somaliland’s House of Representatives, the minister of the presidency and a senior adviser to the foreign ministry would later join the delegation in Washington.

During the visit, Abdullahi is expected to hold meetings and discussions with U.S. officials and other influential stakeholders, focusing on diplomatic relations, security and economic cooperation, investment opportunities and international support for Somaliland’s recognition campaign.

The presidency did not immediately disclose the names of the American officials the president is scheduled to meet or provide a detailed itinerary.

“The president and his delegation will present Somaliland’s vision, its political realities, its strategic role and the aspirations of its people,” the presidency said.

Somaliland officials view the visit as an opportunity to promote the country’s strategic importance along the Gulf of Aden and strengthen engagement with Washington on regional security, trade and investment.

The trip comes as Somaliland intensifies its international diplomatic outreach following Israel’s decision in December 2025 to become the first United Nations member state to formally recognize it as an independent and sovereign country.

Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, parliament, security forces, currency and democratic institutions

Abdullahi’s visit is expected to place Somaliland’s recognition campaign and its potential role as a security and economic partner in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region at the centre of discussions in Washington.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)

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