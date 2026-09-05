Somaliland President Arrives in Washington for First Official U.S. Visit

By: Mohamed Duale
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Horndiplomat) —Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro arrived in Washington on Saturday for his first official working visit to the United States since taking office in December 2024.
Abdullahi and his delegation landed at Washington Dulles International Airport, where they were welcomed by members of the Somaliland community in the United States and supporters of Somaliland, according to an official statement.
The president is accompanied by Somaliland’s First Lady and a senior government delegation that includes the ministers of foreign affairs and international cooperation, civil aviation and airport development, and defence.
His senior economic adviser and senior adviser for foreign affairs and international cooperation are also travelling with the delegation.
The presidency said the speaker of Somaliland’s House of Representatives, the minister of the presidency and a senior adviser to the foreign ministry would later join the delegation in Washington.
During the visit, Abdullahi is expected to hold meetings and discussions with U.S. officials and other influential stakeholders, focusing on diplomatic relations, security and economic cooperation, investment opportunities and international support for Somaliland’s recognition campaign.
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