Somaliland Welcomes Qatar to Open Offices in Bid to Deepen Strategic Ties

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Dec 3 – Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” held extended talks on Wednesday with Qatar’s Ambassador Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi in Hargeisa, as the Horn of Africa nation looks to broaden diplomatic and development partnerships amid growing geopolitical interest in the Red Sea corridor.
The meeting at the Presidential Palace covered political ties, economic cooperation and ongoing humanitarian assistance, according to officials. Qatar has provided drought relief and community-development support in Somaliland in recent years, particularly during severe dry spells that have strained livelihoods across the eastern regions.
Somaliland, which has built a reputation for relative stability in a volatile region, is looking to diversify external partnerships as Gulf states deepen their economic and security roles along the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. Officials say Qatar’s engagement has mainly centred on humanitarian response and small-scale development programmes, but Hargeisa hopes to expand that footprint.
President Abdirahman Irro welcomed the ambassador’s official visit and thanked Qatar for its continued support during recurring droughts, noting that Qatari-funded projects have played a role in improving access to basic services in vulnerable communities.
1 of 5