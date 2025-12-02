Somaliland President Sends Warm Congratulations to UAE on 54th National Day

HARGEISA, Dec 2 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has congratulated the United Arab Emirates on its 54th National Day, praising the Gulf nation’s rapid transformation and reaffirming Somaliland’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Irro extended “the warmest and most heartfelt congratulations” on behalf of the government and people of Somaliland to the UAE leadership and its citizens.
He said the anniversary marks the UAE’s “extraordinary journey, defined by visionary leadership, unity of purpose, and a metamorphic transformation that has turned the nation into a global symbol of progress, prosperity, harmony, innovation and generosity.”
Irro added that Somaliland values its long-standing partnership with the UAE, whose investments and strategic cooperation—particularly in trade, security and infrastructure—have played a growing role in the Horn of Africa.
“May the bond between our two nations continue to grow stronger in the spirit of friendship, brotherliness and strategic cooperation for a shared future,” the president said.
The UAE has expanded its footprint in Somaliland over the past decade, including through DP World’s development of the Port of Berbera, broader development cooperation and ongoing humanitarian initiatives.
President Irro’s administration has pursued a renewed diplomatic era marked by deeper Gulf engagement, with the UAE emerging as one of Somaliland’s closest strategic partners. Irro has visited the Emirates twice within his first year in office, signalling a deliberate push to elevate political, economic and security cooperation with the UAE. Political analysts say the president’s outreach reflects his broader goal of positioning Somaliland as a stable, reliable and forward-looking partner for the region and the wider international community.