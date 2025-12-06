Somaliland President Halts Cultural Event, Moves to Restore Stability After Borama Unrest

HARGEISA, Dec 6 – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” on Saturday announced the formal suspension of the planned Xeer Ciise commemoration, following public concerns and unrest in Borama.
The move came a day after the president expressed deep sorrow over casualties in Borama and ordered immediate steps to de-escalate tensions. On Friday night, he extended condolences to the families of those killed and injured, saying: “In this solemn hour, I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. The State stands with you — in grief, in healing, and in unwavering solidarity.”
He said he had directed the National Armed Forces in Borama to return to their barracks without delay and confirmed that a comprehensive, independent investigation was already underway. “There is no duty more sacred than safeguarding our people, and no value higher than the sanctity of their blood. It must never be shed,” he said.
On Saturday, President Irro said the suspension of the Xeer Ciise commemoration was taken “with a profound sense of national responsibility and in recognition of the public’s sentiments,” urging citizens to uphold peace and restraint as the government works to stabilise the region.
Tensions escalated on Thursday evening after the Minister of Information announced that the government had reversed an earlier decision to suspend the festivities planned for Saylac, a development that prompted concern among sections of the Awdal community who said the matter required broader consultation.
Residents in Borama gathered in response to the announcement, and isolated disorder later escalated into clashes that resulted in several casualties — losses President Irro described as tragic and unacceptable. The government said the situation was swiftly brought under control and that elders are now working closely with regional authorities to restore calm and reinforce calls for unity.
Former Somaliland presidents Dahir Rayale Kahin and Muse Bihi Abdi, speaking jointly from the United Arab Emirates, appealed for restraint and national cohesion. They welcomed the suspension of the Xeer Ciise commemoration, calling it a responsible step that prioritises stability, and encouraged the government to uphold its duties, noting that President Irro had accepted key recommendations presented by community representatives.
“I ask the young people of Awdal to stop the unrest and listen to your elders and wise leaders,” former President Rayaale said. Former President Muse Biixi added: “Today is not a time for ceremonies or cultural celebrations. A far more serious issue has emerged, and that must be addressed first.”
By Saturday afternoon, calm had largely returned to Borama as elders, civil society groups and regional authorities worked with the central government to stabilise the city and reassure residents. Analysts say the administration’s swift actions in suspending the event, easing security deployments and committing to a transparent inquiry reflect Somaliland’s broader commitment to peace, accountability and national cohesion.