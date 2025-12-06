Somaliland Condemns Somalia’s “Destabilising Actions” Amid Borama Unrest

HARGEISA, Dec 6 — Somaliland has accused the Federal Government of Somalia of engaging in “deliberate and coordinated” interference aimed at inflaming tensions in Borama, following days of unrest that left several casualties and prompted calls for calm from regional elders and authorities.
In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Mogadishu’s involvement constituted a serious breach of international norms and an unacceptable attempt to interfere in Somaliland’s internal affairs.
According to the government, Somalia’s actions were intended to spread misinformation, deepen divisions and undermine the peace and cohesion that Somaliland has maintained for more than three decades. Officials said such efforts threatened to destabilise communities and erode public order.
Somaliland government said institutions remain “fully committed” to protecting civilians, restoring calm and upholding the rule of law. An inquiry is being established to determine the events that led to the recent violence. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” has urged residents to exercise patience and work with community leaders and civil society to ensure stability and accountability.
The government also expressed regret over the loss of lives during the unrest, noting that security forces and local stakeholders were collaborating to prevent further escalation and maintain stability.
Somaliland reaffirmed that its unity and internal stability “remain unwavering,” insisting that no external political incitement, propaganda or attempts to encourage disorder would succeed in undermining the peace preserved by its population for decades.
Somaliland called on international partners, regional organisations and global stakeholders to “reject Somalia’s destabilising actions” and support efforts to safeguard peace in Somaliland.