Somaliland, U.S. deepen security cooperation during AFRICOM Commander’s visit to Hargeisa, Berbera

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA/Berbera — A senior U.S. military and diplomatic delegation visited Somaliland on Wednesday for high-level security talks and an assessment of strategic infrastructure along the Red Sea corridor.
Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) received AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, U.S. Deputy Ambassador Justin Davis, and a large U.S. delegation at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa for a wide-ranging strategic dialogue.
President Abdillahi said the talks focused on expanding cooperation in several priority areas.
“Today, I received AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Deputy Ambassador Justin Davis, and a large U.S. delegation in Hargeisa. Our discussions focused on strengthening security cooperation, protecting Red Sea maritime routes, and enhancing counterterrorism efforts in the region. I highlighted Somaliland’s stability, democratic governance, and strategic location, and affirmed Somaliland’s readiness to deepen collaboration in security, economic development, and investment,” the president said.
