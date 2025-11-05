Somaliland Hosts Landmark Investment Forum to Attract Global Partners

By: Mohamed Duale
The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), has hosted the Somaliland Investment Conference 2025, a landmark gathering that brought together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore new opportunities and strengthen international partnerships.
The two-day forum, held in Hargeisa from 2–3 November, convened 80 investors from 23 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The event underscored Somaliland’s growing reputation as a stable, democratic, and investment-ready nation in the Horn of Africa.
In his keynote address, President Irro thanked international investors and business leaders for their confidence and commitment toward unlocking Somaliland’s economic potential. He reaffirmed that political stability, the rule of law, and democratic governance form the foundation of the nation’s investment climate.
The President highlighted major opportunities across strategic sectors such as maritime infrastructure, livestock, fisheries, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, and digital technology, noting that Somaliland’s location at the gateway to the Red Sea offers unparalleled access to global trade routes.
“Somaliland stands ready to engage, cooperate, and prosper as a self-reliant and forward-looking nation,” President Irro declared.
1 of 11