Somaliland Hosts Landmark Investment Forum to Attract Global Partners

By: Mohamed Duale

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), has hosted the Somaliland Investment Conference 2025, a landmark gathering that brought together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore new opportunities and strengthen international partnerships.

The two-day forum, held in Hargeisa from 2–3 November, convened 80 investors from 23 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The event underscored Somaliland’s growing reputation as a stable, democratic, and investment-ready nation in the Horn of Africa.

In his keynote address, President Irro thanked international investors and business leaders for their confidence and commitment toward unlocking Somaliland’s economic potential. He reaffirmed that political stability, the rule of law, and democratic governance form the foundation of the nation’s investment climate.

The President highlighted major opportunities across strategic sectors such as maritime infrastructure, livestock, fisheries, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, and digital technology, noting that Somaliland’s location at the gateway to the Red Sea offers unparalleled access to global trade routes.

“Somaliland stands ready to engage, cooperate, and prosper as a self-reliant and forward-looking nation,” President Irro declared.

Legal Confidence and Economic Vision

Somaliland Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi highlighted the government’s readiness to support foreign investors through a clear legal framework and institutional reforms.

“Our legal system safeguards property rights and guarantees fair treatment for investors,” he affirmed.

Dr. Abdirahman Beileh, Presidential Economic Advisor, presented Somaliland’s compliance with the 11 global conditions for attracting investment, ranging from political stability and economic growth to tax incentives and skilled labor.

“Somaliland is ready. The doors are wide open for quality investment,” Dr. Beileh declared, crediting President Irro as “the ultimate champion of investor-friendly policies.”

A Call for Global Economic Cooperation

The forum featured sector-focused discussions and direct dialogues between government officials and foreign investors, setting the stage for future partnerships and long-term projects.

President Irro also commended DP World for its pioneering role in developing the Port of Berbera and the Berbera Economic Free Zone, which he said had “transformed Somaliland’s economic landscape and proven the country’s global potential.”

The Somaliland Investment Conference 2025 stands as a milestone in the nation’s diplomatic and economic outreach — a clear message that Somaliland seeks stronger cooperation with international investors, governments, and development partners to drive shared prosperity across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

“This conference demonstrates that Somaliland is open for business — transparent, secure, and full of opportunity,” President Irro concluded.

