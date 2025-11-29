Somaliland Cabinet Endorses Record $424 Million Budget for 2026, Citing Strong Revenue Outlook

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Nov 29 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland’s cabinet approved a record 4.58 trillion Somaliland Shilling budget for 2026 — about $424.5 million , during a meeting chaired by President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, the government said on Thursday.
The budget, the largest ever drafted by the republic of Somaliland, was presented in a detailed briefing by Finance Minister Abdilaahi Hasan Adan during the 43rd session of the Council of Ministers at the presidential palace in Hargeisa. Senior officials, including the Accountant General and the directors of finance and budgeting, attended the session.
Revenue Increase Marks Fiscal Turnaround
According to the Finance minister, government revenues for 2026 are projected to rise 22% compared with the 2024 budget, driven by improved tax administration, economic expansion and the recovery of earlier fiscal shortfalls.
The minister said the country faced an 11% average deficit across the 2022–2024 budgets, but the finance ministry had fully closed the 2024 deficit and expects revenue growth to continue into 2026.
“The projected increase reflects stronger domestic revenue performance and sustained economic stability,” the Finance minister said.
The central government is allocated $265.4 million, an 11% increase from the 2025 estimates.
How the 2026 Budget is Structured
The 2026 national budget is divided into four main components:
63% — Central Government
12% — Local Governments
17% — World Bank & African Development Bank projects
8% — State-Owned Enterprises