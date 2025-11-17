Op-Ed: Somalia’s e-Visa Breach: A Turning Point in Global Confidence and Governance Accountability

By: Ahmed Yasin Mohamed Jama

The Federal Government of Somalia recently released a statement claiming that the attempted breach of its e-Visa platform was "swiftly prevented." This official narrative collapses under the weight of verifiable evidence. If the system had been effectively secured, the personal data of more than 35,000 travellers would not now be circulating freely across global social media platforms.

Such a massive data leak is not the hallmark of a prevented attack — it is the unmistakable outcome of a successful and uncontrolled breach. The facts leave no room for reinterpretation: the intrusion was substantial, widespread, and not intercepted in time.

A Government Struggling to Meet Basic Standards

This incident exposes a deeper structural issue within the administration of President Hassan Sheikh. Increasingly, regional and international partners are expressing concerns — albeit quietly — that the Federal Government of Somalia is no longer capable of meeting the minimum standards expected of a functioning modern state.

Cybersecurity, digital governance, and data protection are no longer optional technical luxuries; they are core responsibilities of any government operating in the 21st century. Yet Somalia’s institutions continue to display a worrying lack of expertise, preparedness, and strategic planning in these critical sectors.

A Crisis of Trust Beyond Borders

The consequences of this breach extend far beyond the individuals whose data has been exposed. It raises a fundamental question that the international community can no longer ignore:

Can global partners continue to rely on the Government of Somalia to protect sensitive information, honour security commitments, or manage modern digital infrastructure?

The answer is becoming increasingly difficult to defend. A government that cannot safeguard its own e-Visa system — a basic front-line digital service — cannot credibly assure partners of its ability to manage more complex responsibilities such as counter-terrorism coordination, financial transparency, or regional security cooperation.

Revenue Over Responsibility

The rapid rollout of the e-Visa platform appears to have been driven not by a commitment to secure digital governance, but by the urgency to generate short-term revenue in the final months of the administration’s term. Security frameworks were insufficient, oversight was minimal, and the system’s vulnerabilities were ignored until exposed by force.

This prioritisation of financial gain over institutional responsibility has now placed tens of thousands of travellers at risk and damaged the credibility of the state itself.

A Wake-Up Call for International Partners

The world has long exercised patience with Somalia’s fragile institutions. However, patience cannot justify complacency. When a government repeatedly fails to meet basic governance standards, global partners must reconsider the level of trust, access, and cooperation afforded to it.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call:

International partners can no longer rely solely on the Federal Government of Somalia to safeguard digital systems, protect personal data, or uphold the integrity of international agreements.

It is time for a recalibration of expectations, accountability mechanisms, and oversight.

Conclusion

The e-Visa breach transcends a mere technical malfunction, highlighting a failure in governance. This incident exposes deficiencies in governance and underlying systemic vulnerabilities, thereby jeopardizing Somalia’s already strained reputation—which is at an all-time low—posing risks to international travelers, and eliciting valid apprehensions among both regional and global stakeholders.

Restoring trust will require more than statements. It demands structural reforms, qualified leadership, and a government willing to place national and international responsibility above short-term financial gain.

