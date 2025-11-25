Op-Ed: Root Causes of Conflict and Pathways to Peace in the Horn of Africa

By: Muse Hassan Abdi The Horn of Africa remains one of the world’s most strategically important regions, positioned along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden—critical maritime routes for global trade. Despite this importance, the region continues to struggle with instability, political tension, and foreign intervention. As we look toward 2030, the Horn of Africa is expected to undergo significant political and economic changes, yet many long-standing historical issues still shape its present.
This article examines two major root causes of conflict in the region: (1) the ideology of Greater Somalia, and (2) the long struggle between Ethiopia and Eritrea. It also proposes solutions for sustainable peace and cooperation.
1. The Ideology of Greater Somalia The concept of “Greater Somalia” arose in the mid-20th century as Somali nationalism grew. The idea aimed to unify all Somali-inhabited territories—today found in Somalia, Somaliland, Ethiopia’s Somali Region, Djibouti, and Kenya’s NFD. While this idea inspired unity for some, it created geopolitical friction throughout the region.
1.1 The 1977 War in the Somali Region In 1977, Somalia attempted to take control of Ethiopia’s Somali Region in pursuit of the Greater Somalia vision. This war led to: – heavy military losses for Somalia – a weakening of the central government – economic collapse – long-term distrust between Somalia and Ethiopia.
1.2 The Somalia–SNM Conflict
Following the 1977 military defeat, internal tensions within Somalia intensified, culminating in a prolonged confrontation between the government and the Somali National Movement (SNM). By the late 1980s, the conflict escalated into widespread and systematic violence in the northern regions, particularly in cities such as Hargeisa and Burao. Independent researchers, human rights organizations, and international observers have documented extensive atrocities committed by the Somali government during this period, including mass killings, indiscriminate bombardment of civilian areas, forced displacement, and large-scale human rights abuses. These actions have been described by many experts as constituting genocidal violence against Isaaq civilian population. The brutality of this period not only devastated communities in the north but also contributed significantly to the eventual collapse of the Somali state in 1991, shaping the political trajectories of both Somalia and Somaliland in the decades that followed.
2. Ethiopia and Eritrea: A History of Conflict After Ethiopia annexed Eritrea in 1962, Eritreans waged a 30-year war for independence. Despite Eritrea achieving statehood in 1993, unresolved border issues—especially around Badme—ignited another destructive war from 1998 to 2000. The conflict killed more than 80,000 people and left borders closed for nearly two decades.
Although the 2018 peace agreement brought hope, relations remain fragile due to shifting alliances, political instability in Ethiopia, and regional rivalries.
3. Foreign Intervention in the Horn of Africa Because of its location, the Horn of Africa attracts global powers such as the United States, China, Turkey, the UAE, and Russia. Their interests include: – military presence – trade routes – natural resources – counterterrorism operations
While some investments help infrastructure and development, foreign competition often creates further tension among regional neighbors.
4. Solutions for Long-Term Stability
4.1 Addressing the Somalia–Somaliland Question The political future between Somalia and Somaliland is one of the region’s most sensitive issues. A durable solution must involve peaceful, internationally mediated dialogue. Whether the final model becomes independence, federal partnership, or a special political arrangement, the process must be peaceful, democratic, and based on the will of the people.
4.2 Accepting Regional Somali Diversity Somalis live across five political territories. Long-term peace requires recognizing this diversity and moving away from past territorial ambitions. Cooperation—rather than forced unity—will prevent future conflict and strengthen regional stability.
4.3 Promoting Regional Cooperation The Horn of Africa can achieve stability only if nations prioritize collaboration. Shared efforts in trade, education, youth employment, and security are vital for reducing conflict and building prosperity.
Conclusion The Horn of Africa’s challenges are rooted in complex historical conflicts, including the Greater Somalia ideology and the decades-long Ethiopia–Eritrea struggle. For meaningful progress by 2030, Somalia and Somaliland must engage in responsible dialogue, and the region must embrace cooperation instead of competition. Only through mutual respect, political realism, and regional partnership can lasting peace be achieved.
About the Author
Muse Hassan Abdi is an education specialist based in Portland Maine, with experience supporting diverse learners and working in public schools, he is passionate about inclusive education , students support , and global issues affecting the Horn of Africa.
Email: Muse16110@gmail.com
