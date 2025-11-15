Op-Ed: Ensuring Safe and Neutral Management of Somaliland’s Airspace in Line with International Civil Aviation Law

By: Suleiman H. Sandhere
Purpose of the Memorandum
The memorandum aims to urge ICAO, the United Nations, and the international community to recognize Somaliland’s de facto authority and technical capacity to manage its own airspace safely and neutrally, while condemning Somalia’s politicization of aviation as a violation of international civil aviation law.
1. Introduction
I, Suleiman H. Sandhere, a scholar, Parliamentary candidate in 2026 and citizen of the Republic of Somaliland, present this memorandum to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations, and the international community.
This paper aims to highlight the ongoing politicization of Somaliland’s airspace by the Federal Government of Somalia and to reaffirm Somaliland’s legitimate right to manage its airspace safely, neutrally, and in line with international civil aviation law.
Since reclaiming its sovereignty in 1991, Somaliland has maintained peace, stability, and effective governance within its borders — including full control over its airports, aviation systems, and safety operations.
While Somaliland awaits de jure recognition, it continues to exercise de facto sovereignty and meets all the functional attributes of a responsible state actor.
2. Legal and Technical Basis
According to Article 1 of the Chicago Convention (1944):“Every State has complete and exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above its territory.”
Somaliland’s government meets this criterion by exercising complete administrative and security control over its territory.
Additionally, Article 3 bis of the Convention prohibits the use of civil aviation for political or coercive purposes.
Hence, the current attempt by Mogadishu to use airspace as a political tool violates ICAO’s principle that:
“Airspace management shall serve the interests of aviation safety, not politics.”
Airspace must always remain a neutral, technical, and cooperative domain, not a field of political rivalry.
3. Somaliland’s Position
-
Somaliland’s position is grounded in the principle of safety and neutrality, not political confrontation.
-
The Somaliland Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) possesses the infrastructure, personnel, and technical systems necessary to manage its airspace in accordance with ICAO standards.
-
The politicization of airspace by Mogadishu undermines flight safety, endangers international coordination, and disrupts ICAO’s operational integrity.
-
Somaliland welcomes technical dialogue with ICAO, regional partners, and aviation organizations to ensure safe and seamless air navigation.
4. Appeal to ICAO and the International Community
As a scholar committed to peace and international law, I respectfully appeal that:
-
ICAO acknowledge Somaliland’s de facto responsibility for airspace management over its sovereign territory.
-
ICAO establish a technical consultation framework that prevents misuse of airspace for political purposes.
-
International aviation entities engage directly with SLCAA for coordination and compliance with safety standards.
-
The United Nations and partner states support a neutral, safety-first approach to managing airspace across the Horn of Africa.