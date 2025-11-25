Op-Ed: 70% of Somaliland Is Under 30. Here’s Why Community Centers Could Save a Generation

A closer look at how district and neighborhood community centers can support Somaliland’s young people through skills, safety, and mental health.
In Somaliland, nearly 70 percent of the population is under 30, yet more than two-thirds of young people are unemployed. Many face hopelessness, mental health struggles, and the lure of drugs or migration. This is more than a statistic. It is a growing national crisis that threatens the country’s economic development, social cohesion, and long-term stability.
A silent crisis is unfolding. Increasing numbers of youth are becoming addicted to khat and other substances. Mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, and trauma, are widespread but largely overlooked. Migration pressures are rising, leaving families fragmented and communities destabilized. Too often, these issues appear only as cold numbers in reports, briefly acknowledged but rarely confronted with meaningful solutions.
At the heart of this challenge is the lack of structured, supportive spaces where youth can learn, connect, and belong. Community centers, especially at the district and neighborhood level, can serve as lifelines that give young people safety, mentorship, skills development, and mental health support.
A Safe Space in an Unsafe Landscape
Many young people grow up in environments where public spaces are scarce and recreational options are limited. Community centers provide a safe alternative. They offer youth a place away from idle streets, drug-use hotspots, and negative peer pressure. Centers give young people the opportunity to express themselves, access resources, and build relationships with mentors who believe in their potential.
Building Skills, Not Just Hope
While large-scale employment creation is a long-term challenge, community centers can help close the skills gap immediately. Vocational training, digital skills programs, entrepreneurship workshops, arts and sports activities, and language classes build confidence and improve employability. For youth who often feel stuck, learning tangible skills restores a sense of agency and possibility.
Mental Health: The Silent Emergency
Somaliland is facing a mental health emergency that can no longer be ignored. Anxiety, depression, trauma, substance dependency, and stress are increasingly common among youth, yet services remain minimal. Stigma prevents open conversations, and many families lack the tools to respond.
Community centers can act as frontline mental health support hubs. Through counseling services, peer support groups, trained youth workers, and awareness programs, these centers help young people manage emotional struggles early, preventing escalation into addiction, violence, or self-harm. Mental health support must be understood as a core service, not an optional add-on. Investing in youth wellbeing is as important as investing in skills.
Preventing Crime, Violence, and Extremism
Idle youth are vulnerable youth. When young people have no structured activities or guidance, the likelihood of crime, gang involvement, and radicalization increases. Community centers channel energy into sports, mentorship, creativity, and problem-solving. Early engagement is always more effective and more affordable than responding to crises after they occur.
A Foundation for Social Cohesion
Generational gaps are widening, and many youth feel disconnected from elders and institutions. Community centers help rebuild these bridges through dialogues, cultural events, public debates, and volunteering initiatives. These interactions strengthen trust between generations and reinforce the social fabric of Somaliland.
Collaboration Is Key
Successful community centers require coordinated effort. National institutions can set standards, policies, and long-term vision. Local governments can identify locations, provide land, and oversee day-to-day management. Civil society organizations can design programs, train staff, and ensure meaningful community participation. The private sector can contribute funding, mentorship opportunities, internships, and equipment support.
This collaboration ensures that centers are functional, sustainable, and tailored to the needs of each district or neighborhood.
Driving Economic and Social Development
Community centers are not job factories, but they can stimulate local economic activity. Training programs, internships, and small business incubation help youth transition from dependence to productivity. A skilled and emotionally healthy youth population is essential for attracting investment and sustaining long-term development.
Conclusion: The Cost of Inaction Is Far Greater
The youth crisis is no longer something Somaliland can ignore. Every young person lost to addiction, mental illness, migration, or despair is a loss to the nation. District and neighborhood-level community centers, supported by government, civil society, and the private sector, can be the lifeline that turns this demographic challenge into a national advantage.
Investing in community centers is not just about skills or employment. It is about giving young people hope, resilience, and mental health support. If Somaliland invests in its youth today, it is investing in its peace, prosperity, and identity tomorrow.
About the Author
Khadar Mariano is a development practitioner whose work and writing explore the intersection of governance, policy, democracy, and community empowerment.
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
