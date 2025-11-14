By: Mohamed Duale
Hargeisa: Three major aviation bodies and airlines including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), FlyDubai and Ethiopian Airlines have updated their travel guidance to confirm that passengers flying to Somaliland can obtain visas on arrival at Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) and Berbera Airport (BBO). The moves came as the United States issued an urgent security alert following a large-scale breach of Somalia’s e-Visa system.
IATA was the first to update its global travel information yesterday, stating that visa-on-arrival is available at Somaliland airports, distinguishing them from Somalia’s illegal visa system. The notice explicitly lists Hargeisa as a destination where passengers can receive visas at the airport.
Shortly afterwards, FlyDubai revised its own travel advisory, confirming that travellers headed to Somaliland may obtain visas upon arrival at both Hargeisa and Berbera. The airline’s guidance separates Somaliland’s entry procedures from Somalia’s e-Visa process and directs passengers accordingly.
Later in the day, Ethiopian Airlines issued an updated bulletin, clarifying that Somalia’s e-Visa requirements “do not apply to passengers arriving at Berbera (BBO) or Hargeisa Egal International (HGA).” The airline stated that passengers to Somaliland may obtain visas on arrival, reinforcing the Somaliland’s independently administered immigration controls.
The wave of updates coincided with a security alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Somalia, which confirmed that hackers had penetrated the Somalia’s e-Visa platform. The Embassy said the breach may have exposed personal information of at least 35,000 applicants, including thousands of U.S. citizens. Leaked data includes names, passport photos, dates and places of birth, marital status, email addresses, and home addresses.
The U.S. government urged American citizens who used Somalia’s e-Visa system to immediately contact their nearest embassy and monitor for suspicious activity.
1 of 4