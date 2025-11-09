Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Advance Youth Entrepreneurship

Addis Ababa, November 9, 2025 (Horndiplomat) —Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have entered a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening youth-led entrepreneurship and innovation.
The agreement, signed between the Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association (EYEA) and Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), was formalized during the BIBAN 2025 forum held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center from November 5–8, themed “A Global Destination for Opportunities.”
Under the pact, both countries will promote collaboration among entrepreneurs through knowledge sharing, technology transfer, startup matchmaking, capacity-building programs, and access to cross-border markets. The initiative also seeks to encourage interest-free financing models where applicable and support sustainable business ecosystems that generate jobs and drive inclusive economic growth.
Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Muktar Kedir Abdu, and Monsha’at Governor Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini attended the signing ceremony. The agreement was signed on behalf of Monsha’at by Abdulmohsen Salem H. Alsalem, General Manager of Partnerships, and for EYEA by its President, Samiya Abdulkadir Godu.
Monsha’at said the collaboration underlines its commitment to helping entrepreneurs adopt international best practices and foster integrated, sustainable business environments. The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to expand regional and global opportunities for innovative startups.