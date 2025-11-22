MOGADISHU, Nov 19 (Horndiplomat) – The British Embassy in Mogadishu hosted a reception on Wednesday evening to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III, bringing together Somalia officials, diplomats and members of civil society in a display of strengthening bilateral ties.
The annual event, attended by senior Somalia government representatives and the international community, highlighted the United Kingdom’s long-standing engagement in Somalia across security, governance and development sectors. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre delivered remarks praising the relationship.
British Ambassador Charles King, presiding over his first King’s Birthday Party in Somalia, said the gathering underscored the personal links that underpin UK–Somalia cooperation.
“This is my first King’s Birthday event here, and I couldn’t think of a better way to mark it than in the company of Somali changemakers,” King said, noting the presence of government officials, entrepreneurs and young leaders. “The UK is proud to stand with Somalia as a steadfast partner.”
The celebration featured elements of a traditional British country fair, including fish and chips, Somali dancers and a London-style black cab photo booth.
A key moment of the evening was the unveiling of the 2026 calendars sponsored by Hormuud, Whitestar and Salaam Bank. The calendars featured photographs selected from a nationwide competition showcasing daily life and creativity across Somalia. Copies were presented to guests as a symbol of “shared pride and friendship,” the embassy said.