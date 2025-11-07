Analysis: Horn Review Institute Article Highlights Growing Momentum for Somaliland’s International Recognition

By Mohamed Duale | Horn Diplomat
Hargeisa: A new article by the Horn Review Institute, titled “Momentum Builds Behind Somaliland’s Quest for Recognition,” signals a decisive shift in how international policymakers view Somaliland’s political reality. The Addis Ababa–based publication argues that what was once a regional issue has evolved into a structured debate within Western policy circles, particularly in Washington, London, and Brussels.
Horn Diplomat provides an analytical interpretation of this influential article and examines its implications for Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition.
1. A Turning Point in Western Policy Thinking
The Horn Review article marks a clear departure from past diplomatic hesitation. It shows that Somaliland’s consistent record of peace, democratic governance, and rule of law is finally being treated as a strategic asset, not merely a political anomaly.
In the United States, Somaliland’s lobbying efforts are described as more organized and effective than ever. Bipartisan interest in Congress has grown, with new legislative initiatives and think-tank discussions framing Somaliland as a stabilizing force in the Red Sea corridor.
Of particular importance, the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), one of Washington’s most respected policy think tanks, recommended a “Taiwan-style” model of engagement with Hargeisa. That such a proposal surfaced in a mainstream policy forum suggests that Somaliland’s case is moving from the margins of U.S. diplomacy to the center of strategic discussion.
2. The UK’s Historic Ties and Renewed Engagement
The article notes that the United Kingdom is the Western country most likely to take a leading role in adjusting its policy toward Somaliland. Historical ties dating back to the 1960 independence period, combined with current cooperation in development, security, and education, give London both legitimacy and leverage to act.
British lawmakers from across party lines are now openly calling for an update to the UK’s position. They recognize that Somaliland has functioned as a stable, democratic state for over three decades, while Somalia remains mired in instability.
For the UK, recognition is no longer just a historical responsibility. It is now a contemporary strategic opportunity in the Horn of Africa.
3. Regional and Global Dynamics: Resistance Driven by Rivalry
The Horn Review article identifies regional rivalries, not legal arguments, as the main source of opposition to Somaliland’s recognition.
-
Turkey sees Somalia as a key partner in its Red Sea ambitions and opposes any move that might diminish its influence in Mogadishu.
-
Egypt’s stance is shaped by its rivalry with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Cairo views Somalia’s coastline as a counterbalance to Addis Ababa’s maritime aspirations.
-
China, wary of parallels between Somaliland and Taiwan, resists any precedent that might legitimize de facto independence outside the UN system.