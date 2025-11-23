Africa in a Shifting Order: Insights, Lessons, and the Road Ahead from Tana Forum 11

By Dr. Abdirahman Osman Gaas Regional Scholar & Horn of Africa Policy Analyst www.aogaas.org
At a moment when Africa faces one of the most turbulent geopolitical shifts since the end of the Cold War, Tana Forum 11 delivered sharp insights, but also exposed a critical gap that continues to hold the continent back, the absence of implementers at the table. That paradox, with bright minds gathered and powerholders missing, defines both the promise and the limits of continental dialogue today. Returning to the Forum for the second time, from Bahir Dar to Addis Ababa, I witnessed an event that was exceptionally well-organized, intellectually rich, and grounded in candid discussions about Africa’s evolving role in a multipolar world. I particularly appreciate the leadership and Secretariat of the Tana Forum, the IPSS team, and the Government of Ethiopia for their seamless coordination, generous support, and commitment to sustaining this essential platform. Their collective effort, along with dedicated partners, made the Forum not only possible but impactful.
One notable aspect of this year’s edition was the absence of a sitting head of state, a first since the Forum’s inception. While regional special envoys, ambassadors, senior leaders, former presidents, AU officials, foreign ministers, diplomats, and heads of institutions were present, the limited participation of incumbent leaders underscored a persistent challenge, which is the gap between reflective dialogue and the political machinery capable of translating ideas into action. The Forum continues to attract Africa’s brightest strategic thinkers at a moment of global transition, but for insights to shape continental policy, implementers must be consistently present. As AU Commission Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reminded participants, “Africa must move from reflection to action.” Without this shift, fragility and uncertainty will persist across the continent.
The discussions across the sessions revealed a continent grappling with profound global transformations, from geopolitical realignments to digital disruption and growing climate pressures. As a regional scholar, I found these conversations particularly relevant to the Horn of Africa, where questions of agency, interdependence, and resilience remain central. Our region urgently needs to rethink how we coordinate, rebuild trust among neighbors, and position ourselves in an increasingly competitive global environment. The intellectual energy at Tana reaffirmed one truth: Africa does not lack ideas or human capital; what we lack is political courage, consistency, and discipline in operationalizing long-term continental visions.
One of the most inspiring elements of the Forum was the engagement of young scholars and emerging leaders. Their reflections on innovation, identity, and intergenerational collaboration underscored the need for structured spaces where young people can shape continental policy; not symbolically, but substantively, as co-authors of Africa’s future. Meaningful inclusion of young people in diplomacy, technology governance, peacebuilding, and climate action is no longer optional. Their voices bring urgency, creativity, and honesty, qualities Africa desperately needs as global uncertainties deepen. The next continental rupture may emerge less from war than from the accumulated frustration of unmet youth expectations. The growing Gen Z movement across Africa suggests that youth demands, if not addressed proactively and credibly, could become a major destabilizing force in the near future.
Reflecting on the three-day experience, I am convinced that the Tana Forum remains one of Africa’s most valuable platforms for strategic thought and confidence-building. Yet its long-term impact hinges on strengthening the bridge between dialogue and implementation. Future Forums should be designed with formats and timelines that attract political executives, facilitate follow-through, and create structured accountability for commitments made. As regional scholars and practitioners, we also hold a responsibility to translate these discussions into policy advice, scholarship, and public engagement. Tana provides us with food for thought; the real task is transforming that thought into sustained continental action.
