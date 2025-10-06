Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland Marks 114th National Day

By: Horndiplomat Staff
HARGEISA (Horn Diplomat) – The Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland on Sunday celebrated the 114th National Day of Taiwan (R.O.C.), highlighting the island’s global achievements and expanding cooperation with Somaliland.
Speaking at the ceremony under the theme “Resilient Taiwan, Resilient Somaliland,” Taiwan Representative Allen C. Lou praised Taiwan’s progress in innovation, competitiveness and healthcare, noting that the country ranks sixth in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook and first globally in the Health Care Index for seven consecutive years.
Lou said President William Lai Ching-te’s administration continues to strengthen “values-based diplomacy” and promote international partnerships across economic, technological and security domains.
“Taiwan shares what we do best and what we are good at,” Lou said. “From democratization support to partnerships in health, education, agriculture, technology and security — Taiwan stands firmly with Somaliland.”
Taiwan’s cooperation with Somaliland includes public health projects such as the Health Information System (HIS) in Hargeisa Group Hospital and regional facilities, developed in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to integrate AI in clinical diagnosis and record keeping.
In agriculture, the Taiwan Technical Mission works with Somaliland’s Ministry of Agriculture to improve food security and train farmers, with a second five-year phase set to begin in 2026.
