Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland Marks 114th National Day

By
editor
-
0

By: Horndiplomat Staff

HARGEISA (Horn Diplomat) – The Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland on Sunday celebrated the 114th National Day of Taiwan (R.O.C.), highlighting the island’s global achievements and expanding cooperation with Somaliland.

Speaking at the ceremony under the theme “Resilient Taiwan, Resilient Somaliland,” Taiwan Representative Allen C. Lou praised Taiwan’s progress in innovation, competitiveness and healthcare, noting that the country ranks sixth in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook and first globally in the Health Care Index for seven consecutive years.

Lou said President William Lai Ching-te’s administration continues to strengthen “values-based diplomacy” and promote international partnerships across economic, technological and security domains.

“Taiwan shares what we do best and what we are good at,” Lou said. “From democratization support to partnerships in health, education, agriculture, technology and security — Taiwan stands firmly with Somaliland.”

Taiwan’s cooperation with Somaliland includes public health projects such as the Health Information System (HIS) in Hargeisa Group Hospital and regional facilities, developed in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to integrate AI in clinical diagnosis and record keeping.

In agriculture, the Taiwan Technical Mission works with Somaliland’s Ministry of Agriculture to improve food security and train farmers, with a second five-year phase set to begin in 2026.

Taiwan also continues to provide scholarships and training opportunities, with 33 Somaliland students awarded Taiwan Government Scholarships in 2025, bringing total recipients to more than 180.

In July, Taiwan and Somaliland signed a Coast Guard Cooperation Agreement to strengthen maritime security and counter regional threats.
Ongoing digital and infrastructure projects include the Somaliland National Data Center, S-Road e-governance system, Somaliland Innovation Zone, and the upcoming USD 22 million Taiwan Medical Center in Hargeisa.

Taiwan’s CPC Corporation is also partnering with Ganel Energy on oil exploration, while Taiwanese and U.S. companies collaborate on critical mineral assessments.

Lou said Taiwan’s partnership with Somaliland demonstrates shared democratic values and resilience.

“Resilient Taiwan, Resilient Somaliland — together we build a brighter future,” he concluded.

Reporting by Horn Diplomat News

Leave a Reply