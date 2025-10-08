Swedish Lawmakers Visit Somaliland to Boost Relations

By Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA Oct 8 (Horn Diplomat)–A high-level delegation from the Parliament of Sweden arrived in Somaliland this week on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, supporting democratic governance, and exploring investment prospects in the Horn of Africa.
The delegation, which met with Somaliland’s Vice President and Acting President, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, included Swedish Members of Parliament Magnus Oscarsson, Mikael Oscarsson, Mathias Bengtsson, and Dan Hovskär. They were joined by senior party officials Annicki Oscarsson, Natalie Oscarsson, and Katrin Hovskär, as well as Somaliland’s Special Envoy to Sweden, Mikael Torstensson, and his spouse, Mrs. Elisabeth Torstensson.
Also in attendance were Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Aadan, and the Representative of Somaliland to Sweden, Zakariye Hassan Wacays.
During the meeting, the Vice President welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for Sweden’s growing engagement with Somaliland. He briefed the Swedish lawmakers on Somaliland’s democratic progress, historical sovereignty, and regional stability.
“The people of Somaliland peacefully reclaimed their independence on 18 May 1991, following the collapse of the failed union with Somalia,” the Vice President said. “For more than three decades, we have maintained peace, democracy, and good governance — and we deserve full international recognition.”
He called on the Swedish Government and Parliament to play a proactive role in advocating for Somaliland’s recognition, describing it as both a moral and strategic imperative for lasting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.
The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including investment opportunities in Berbera Port expansion, renewable energy, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and infrastructure. Both sides also discussed potential cooperation in education, health, and water development, as well as humanitarian and human rights issues.
The Swedish delegation commended Somaliland’s achievements in democratic governance and stability, praising its peaceful political transitions and locally driven development model.
“We are impressed by Somaliland’s progress and determination,” one of the visiting MPs said. “We see opportunities for closer cooperation, both economically and diplomatically.”
The delegation pledged to advocate within the Swedish Parliament for renewed dialogue on Somaliland’s right to self-determination and increased development cooperation.
