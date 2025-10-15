Somaliland, Yemen and Djibouti Coast Guards Meet in Djibouti to Bolster Red Sea Security

By: Horndiplomat Staff
DJIBOUTI (Horn Diplomat) – Coast Guard commanders from Somaliland, Yemen and Djibouti met in Djibouti this week to strengthen coordination on maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, a region increasingly vital to global trade and regional stability.
The talks, held at the Djibouti Coast Guard headquarters, brought together Admiral Ahmed Hure Hariye of Somaliland, Admiral Khalid Ali Mohamed Salah of Yemen, and Admiral Wa’ays Omar Boqore of Djibouti. The meeting aimed to deepen cooperation in protecting shared waters, countering maritime threats, and addressing external interference in the region.
Admiral Hariye said Somaliland plays a pivotal role in securing the southern Red Sea and its maritime borders with Yemen and Djibouti.
“Our government and coast guard are committed to protecting these waters through strong regional cooperation, ensuring a maritime environment free from disruption and insecurity,” Hariye said.
Yemen’s Commander Khalid Ali Mohamed Salah reaffirmed his country’s readiness to safeguard the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from foreign interference and emerging threats, emphasizing the need for vigilance to preserve stability.
Djibouti’s Coast Guard Commander Wa’ays Omar Boqore said the three nations share a responsibility to protect their extensive maritime borders and ensure that the Red Sea remains safe for navigation.“Close collaboration is essential to make the Red Sea a secure and reliable waterway for all,” Boqore said.
The discussions covered joint maritime patrols, intelligence-sharing, and measures to combat piracy, smuggling, and environmental risks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden — key arteries linking the Suez Canal to the Indian Ocean.
