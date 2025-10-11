Somaliland Welcomes Trump’s Role in Gaza Ceasefire Deal

HARGEISA, Oct 11 – Somaliland on Saturday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal, calling it a vital step toward restoring peace and stability after months of conflict .
After days of negotiations, President Trump announced this week that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his peace plan for Gaza. The Israeli military said the ceasefire took effect at 12:00 local time (10:00 BST) on Friday, and that troops had begun to withdraw from parts of the Strip.
The first phase of Trump’s deal is expected to include the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages – and the return of the remains of those killed – in exchange for around 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza. Increased humanitarian aid will also enter the enclave under U.S. supervision, while negotiations continue over the next stages of the plan.
“The Republic of Somaliland welcomes President Donald Trump’s role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire and the hostage release agreement. This is a vital step toward achieving peace and stability. We commend his leadership in promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Somaliland’s ruling Waddani Party leader, Hersi Ali Hassan, also praised the peace initiative, saying:
“I congratulate both President Trump on the peace plan and that it was accepted by Hamas. It is an important step towards the right direction. The war must stop, and a lasting and just peace must be achieved and sustained.”
Somaliland continues to present itself as a constructive partner in supporting global diplomacy, stability, and peacebuilding efforts in the Middle East and beyond.